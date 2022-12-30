Border Town Betties Raising Funds For Richard I. Bong Museum

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–What do you get when you combine World War II, a calendar, and a lot of women named Betty? A unique and great fundraiser of course!

The Bong Museum is where it was happening. Members of the Border Town Betties were on-hand to autograph their latest calendar. It was part of their ongoing goal to give-back to the community.

Friday’s effort was a way to raise funds and visibility for the Bong Museum, and about the area’s involvement in the war. The Bong was the setting and background for their 2023 calendar photo-shoot. They combined a great cause with a lot of unique fun.

Border Town Betties President, Becky Scherf, said, “We spent all day here, getting dressed up, and we got to use some of the uniforms from the museum itself. And we got to kind of play dress-up, and do the vintage hair and makeup, and be as realistic to the time period as we could”.

All the calendars sold and signed today went at a discounted price of ten dollars, and also got you into the Museum for free.

If you missed the Betties today, you’ll have another chance at the DECC in March. They’ll be changing gears, so to speak, appearing at Miss Motorhead 2023!