CASDA Celebrating The New Year With ‘Behind The Mask’ Gala

The New Year's Eve Gala starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and takes place at Barker's Island.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — CASDA is putting on their annual New Year’s Eve Gala Saturday night, and they are celebrating with a “Behind the Mask” themed fundraiser.

The last few years the Gala was held online, but now it’s finally back in person. It is their biggest fundraiser of the year with music, a silent auction, appetizers, games, and even a champagne toast at midnight.

All of the proceeds go toward funding the center and its services in helping people who are escaping domestic and sexual abuse. CASDA’s engagement community coordinator says going to this event is a fun way to support a good cause.

“I’m very proud of what we do at CASDA and I’m very proud to be a part of this community. I feel like especially during the holiday season people really do step forward and show that they care and want to uplift the community with especially with what we have going on at the center,” said Mollie Gilbertson, the community engagement coordinator.

There are still tickets left. To purchase a ticket, click here.