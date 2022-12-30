Nummi Jewelers Donates Over $2k To CASDA

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, also known as CASDA, is ringing in the New Year with new money, thanks to Nummi Jewelers in Superior.

This summer Nummi Jewelers played a game with customers where they would pop balloons and win something, and in exchange for that the customers would donate money to CASDA.

Well, that money added up to a little over $2,000 and was presented Friday morning. The donation will go towards CASDA’s support services to individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

The Nummi Jewelers manager says they make donations throughout the year, but especially with COVID, they were happy to donate to CASDA.

“We just try to make sure that our community is as strong as it can be and with the last few years of COVID, we felt that they could use the money this year,” said manager of Nummi Jewelers, Katie Nummi-Perrault.

The executive director at CASDA says being a part of the community is really important to them as they cannot do their work alone.

Kelly Burger, the executive director said, “We’ve really had to work with them and get them to understand that us at CASDA can’t do this alone. We need our community to be standing right beside us as we do this journey, because that’s the only way we’re gonna ever make a difference for survivors is if we’re all in it together and understand we are not gonna accept violence.”

Nummi Jewelers will be helping with a silent auction at CASDA’s New Year’s Eve Gala Saturday night at Barker’s Island.