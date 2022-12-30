Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks

DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year.

Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk.

The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if the city has to hire a contractor to come to your home and clear the sidewalk.

The city says it will be charged to homeowners who do not comply with the city ordinance. The city says this is a new fee, and has not been charged in the past.