St. Catherine Edges UWS Women’s Hoops at Superior Shootout Holiday Classic

The Yellowjackets were led by Bryton Kukowski who had 12 points in the contest.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior women’s basketball team would open up Superior Shootout Classic play on Friday with a loss to St. Catherine, 69 to 47.

Next up for UWS, they’ll play UW-River Falls on Saturday. Tip-off is at 3:30 PM.