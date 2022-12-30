Tentative Agreement Reached Between St. Louis County and Teamsters Local 320

DULUTH, Minn. — St. Louis County plow drivers have reached a tentative contract agreement with the county. Teamsters Local 320 also represents some other public works employees, and the agreement avoids a possible strike.

This 3-year contract agreement affects approximately 170 county employees represented by the Teamsters Union.

Union President Erik Skoog told Fox 21 a big request for the union was to increase money for cold weather gear for employees. The union asked for $500 a year, and the county offered $150. The two sides settled at $250 a year.

As for wages, the union wanted 4% a year for 3 years. The new agreement is 3% a year.

Along with the wage increase, all union employees will receive a 25 cent per hour use allowance. There is also a stipend that can be used to get crane licensures for bridge workers.

The agreement comes after 5 months of negotiations.