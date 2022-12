UW-Superior & St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey Skate to 2-2 Tie, Saints Win Shootout

Jake Bostedt would help lead the Saints with 32 saves.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior and St. Scholastica men’s hockey teams would settle for a 2 to 2 tie on Friday.

CSS would then go on to take the contest in a shootout.

Jake Bostedt would help lead the Saints with 32 saves.

St. Scholastica will next host Concordia (MN) on January 6th.

UW-Superior’s next contest is January 13th at Gustavus Adolphus.