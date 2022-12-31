Children’s Museum Celebrates NOON Years

DULUTH, MINN. — There were people in Duluth already celebrating New Year’s early this afternoon. The place was at the Duluth Children’s Museum where a NOON Year celebration took place. The Duluth Children’s Museum is the fifth oldest in the country, being established in 1930.

At the NOON Year party there were masks, crowns and yes, noise makers. These were all being made by the children who were celebrating. Cameron Krueger, the president and CEO of the Duluth Children’s Museum said, “One thing about New Year’s Eve that we know about, is we like to celebrate by making noise. So you think about blowing noise makers and shakers. That’s exactly what the kids are making themselves. They’re putting bells onto sticks so they can shake them, and when we do our confetti cannon it’s a great time for kids to make as much noise as they can.”

The Children’s Museum plans to continue having educational activities and interactive learning in the new year.