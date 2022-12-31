College Basketball: UMD Women Stay Unbeaten in NSIC Play, UMD Men Fall at the Buzzer to Northern State

Each team will be back in action on Sunday when they play MSU-Moorhead.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team would improve to 7-0 in conference play on Saturday, defeating Northern State 70 to 63.

The Bulldogs were led by Ella Gilbertson, who had 14 points in the victory.

As for the Bulldog men, a last second shot by Drew Blair would be no good as Northern State defeated UMD 75 to 73.

Joshua Brown had 20 points to lead the Bulldogs offensively.

