DECC Hosts New Year’s Eve Bash

DULUTH, Minn. – – Celebrations galore were happening throughout the Twin Ports on New Year’s Eve as as adults were out and about. Glitterati’s New Year’s Eve Bash at the DECC may have been the biggest New Year’s Eve party this year. People showed up dressed fancy for some fine dining, some even finer drinks, and to let loose on the dance floor. The partiers had some unique resolutions from some of the attendees.

Heidi Olson says “Instead of doing a New Year’s resolution, I like to choose a word for the year that I center my goals and resolutions around. And I’m actually between two right now, but I think ’embrace’ is going to be the word that I’m using this year .”

“My New Year’s resolution is to finish my craft projects so I can buy more crafting things,” said Rebecca Farmer. ” Because right now I can’t buy any more crafting things until I finish my projects.

If you missed out on this the opportunity for this year’s New Year’s Eve Bash, don’t worry. Tickets for next year’s party will be available on their website on January first.