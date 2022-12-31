Legionnaires Disease in Duluth Area

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of health has issued a Health Advisory for Legionnaires Disease in the Duluth area and surrounding counties.

Two confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s Disease were reported in Duluth at the Woodland Gardens Apartments, a Senior, low-income apartment building. One case happened in October, the other in December.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria. The disease doesn’t spread from person to person. Instead, the bacteria spreads through mist.

The Health Department is asking health care providers who see patients with symptoms such as shortness of breath, muscle ache and coughing to consider Legionnaire’s disease as the cause.

Also, people who have visited or who live or work at Woodlands Gardens Apartments and have these symptoms, should be tested.