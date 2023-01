Mirage Skate Past Northern Stars in Outdoor Game at Woodland Park

DULUTH, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team would pick up win number nine on the year outdoors as they defeated Duluth 5 to 1 on Saturday.

The Mirage (9-3-2) will next host Moose Lake Area on January 3rd.

As for the Northern Stars, they’ll play at Hibbing/Chisholm on January 3rd.