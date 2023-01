UMD Men’s Hockey Closes Out 2022 with Exhibition Win Against St. Thomas

Dominic James and Luke Mylymok would each find the back of the net for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team ended 2022 with a win on Saturday, defeating St. Thomas 2 to 1 in a exhibition game.

UMD (8-10) will next play at Bemidji State on January 6th.