World Of Wheels Skates Into The New Year

SUPERIOR, Wis.–The World of Wheels held its own NOON Year’s celebration for the young ones who probably won’t be awake at midnight.

The kids had a chance to skate, play some of the games at World of Wheels, and even scramble to get candy. Skaters on the rink ranged from ages 1 to 13, with any parents welcome to join in on the fun. For the lesser experienced skaters, walkers were also available.

“This is kind of like our average weekend group. We’re super busy on the weekends all the time, which is great. It feels like the 80s are coming back,” said employee K. C. Johnson.

World of Wheels also held their own adult skating night from 8 p.m. to midnight. And for those whose New Year’s Resolution is to learn how to skate, Thursday nights the World of Wheels offers skating lessons from 6-7:30 p.m. for children and 7:30-9 p.m. for adults. World of Wheels will be open New Year’s Day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.