College Basketball: UMD Women Start 2023 with Another Win, UMD Men Fall for 2nd Consecutive Day

Both teams will next play at Concordia-St. Paul on January 6th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team once again added a conference win on Sunday, defeating MSU-Moorhead 60 to 45.

Brooke Olson would lead the Bulldogs with 19 points in the victory.

As for the Bulldog men’s team, they would fall for the 2nd consecutive day as the Dragons would get the best of them 72-58.

Drew Blair had 19 points for UMD in the contest.

Both teams will next play at Concordia-St. Paul on January 6th.