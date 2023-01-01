Northwestern’s Luke Sedin to Play Football & Baseball at UW-Stout

Sedin and the Tigers finished with an overall record of 10-1.

MAPLE, Wis.- Northwestern football standout Luke Sedin will get to play two sports at the next level.

Sedin committed to UW-Stout on Saturday to play football and baseball for the Blue Devils.

Sedin won a number of accolades this past season.

Most notably the Heart O’North Offensive Player of the Year as well as being named an all-state defensive back.

