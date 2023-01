Police: Fight Leads To Shooting Near Duluth Bar On New Year’s Eve

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say shots were fired outside of The Break Room bar on New Year’s Eve.

The bar is located on the 500-block of East Fourth Street.

Officers say there was a fight between two people, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired off an unknown amounts of rounds around 8:45 p.m.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Duluth police will continue to investigate.