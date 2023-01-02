Coffee Conversation: Snowman Fundraiser To Benefit Food Shelves

DULUTH, Minn. — Who doesn’t want a snowman in their yard? Jackson Leon came on the morning show to talk about his fundraisers that benefit food shelves in the community.

People who are located in Two Harbors and Silver Bay who would like a snowman, can contact Amy Jordahl at State Farm. The last day to contact her is January 12 and they hope to build the snowmen January 14.

They are asking for a $20 minimum donation per snowman.

Watch the video above to learn more!