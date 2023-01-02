Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center Welcomes Their First Baby Of The Year

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2023, less than 2 hours after midnight Sunday.

Molly and Tom Danczyk of Hayward, Wisconsin are the proud parents of a baby boy weighing at 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces and measuring 20 inches long, born at 1:48 a.m.

The parents were still deciding on a name as of Sunday evening.

This baby boy is the last “first baby of the year” at St. Mary’s due to the Vision Northland project that will be replacing it later this year. There will be a new birthplace that will be more modern and comfortable for those expecting mothers.

In a press release, St. Mary’s said that more than 1,500 births occurred there in 2022.