Twin Ports Chess Clubs Hosts First Meeting of The New Year

DULUTH, Minn.– Twin Ports Chess Club is welcoming new members as they host their first meeting of the new year.

The chess club has a long history in Duluth with more than 3 decades of meetings and has recently changed their meeting to Wussows Concert Cafe.

With dozens of members, there is tournaments every meeting or there is also un-rated chess games for less experienced players.

They meet every Monday at 6 to 9pm all year long. Players of all skill ranges are welcome to participate.