Wisconsin Better Business Bureau Provides Tips For Financial New Year’s Resolutions

WISCONSIN — Well with the new year, comes new finances, and the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has provided tips for those wanting to set new financial goals.

In order to stick to your financial New Year’s resolution, the BBB says:

Take advantage of free tools as there may be online tools to help manage debt.

Avoid wasting money on scams or unethical businesses by researching companies and checking the BBB scam tracker.

Start budgeting by creating a written budget and track your spending.

Keep inventory on your credit cards, ask your credit card company if the interest rate can be lowered.

They also suggest finding alternatives such as cooking more at home and giving up buying your morning coffee.