Guenther Grabs 1,000th Career Rebound in Greyhounds Win, Superior Extends Win Streak to 8

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a night to remember for Duluth East senior guard Ashlynne Guenther grabbed her 1,000th career in Duluth East’ 62-46 victory over Hermantown on Tuesday.

Guenther would also account for 26 points in the win.

Her teammate, Rachel Hagen would pitch in with 17.

Duluth East (4-6) will next play at Duluth Denfeld on Friday.

In other girls basketball action, Superior would extend their win streak to 8 with a big win over Duluth Denfeld 78-14.

Emma Raye had a team-leading 23 points in the victory.

The Spartans (10-1) will play at Rock Ridge on Thursday.