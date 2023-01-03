Superior’s Cedar Barn Closing Doors Due to New Lease

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Heartbreak from Superior business owners who say rising rent on their lease is reason why they’re are closing their doors.

Cedar Barn recently re-branded a couple of years ago, but have been tenants for more than 9 years in the historic building, which was recently bought by a new owner.

The store sells a wide variety of items, ranging from home décor, gourmet goods, and sauna accessories.

The store is well loved by customers who are expressing their sorrow on social media as well as in person. And the owners say the feeling is mutual.

“For us it was our family, for our home, our customers are like family to us, We love our people, our customers that always greet us everyday and we will miss them dearly” Says Daniel and Rika Weiberg.

Cedar Barn plans on making an online store to continue to sell their items, but plans for a storefront are still in question.

The store is having a 50 percent off everything sale until their lease is up on January 31st.

It will keep it’s same hours until the end of the month, or all items are gone, and the owners will continue to update customers on their Facebook page.

“We’re clearancing everything wall to wall, so hopefully there is very little left over that we have to carry with us in store, of course there is some stuff we’re not going to let go of, just to sentimental.” Says the Weibergs.

Fox 21 plans to reach out to new owners tomorrow to learn more information, as there are other tenants in the building as well.