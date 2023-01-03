UMD’s Ashton Bell Earns WCHA Defender of the Month Honors

Bell and the Bulldogs return to the ice this weekend at Wisconsin.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD defender Ashton Bell would pick up another honor on Tuesday, being named the WCHA Defender of the Month for the month of December.

Bell would post the most points per game by any defender in the WCHA in December.

She averaged 1.25 points per game over four games, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 2-1-1 record last month.

Bell and the Bulldogs return to the ice this weekend at Wisconsin.