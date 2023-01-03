YMCA Continues Offering CPR Certification Classes

DULUTH, Minn.– Community members have options for CPR certification in light of the Damar Hamlin scare.

Multiple YMCA’s in Duluth and surrounding areas offer CPR, First Aid, and AED classes.

Sessions involve a science component as well as hands on learning and understanding real world emergencies.

Advanced classes require a written component to achieve a certification, which is good for up to 2 years. There are also courses available online for education purposes but without a certification.

YMCA’s Risk and Safety Manager says 85 percent of cardiac events happen while at home.

“Everyone on the planet should have at least some knowledge of CPR. Having a certification or some knowledge to do something is going to give you’re family member, loved one the chance for a normal recovery, each minute that CPR is delayed it drops your chances of a normal recovery to 10 percent” Says Cheryl Podtburg.

YMCA CPR classes are held 3 times a month, with up to ten people at a time.

They say sessions sometimes fill up quickly, and those interested can sign up online at the Duluth YMCA website. The fee for certification classes is 85 dollars.