Coffee Conversation: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn – The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Duluth on January 6 & 7 of 2023 at the DECC Symphony Hall.

AMSOIL Staff Product Development Engineer and Mechanical R&D Manager, Mark Nyholm, joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview the event.

The Banff World Tour showcases outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club is hosting the tour.

Proceeds benefit local community ski projects.

SHOWTIMES:

Friday 1/6/2023: 7:00 PM

Saturday 1/7/2023: 7:00 PM

Doors open at 5:00 PM

Tickets available at DuluthXC.com or in person at the DECC Ticket Office located in AMSOIL Arena.