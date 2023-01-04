Coffee Conversation: Duluth Police Chief Highlights Top Priorities in the New Year

DULUTH, Minn. — Chief of Police for the City of Duluth, Mike Ceynowa, joined FOX21 on the morning show to highlight the departments top priorities heading into the New Year.

Recruiting and retaining officers continues to be a top challenge for the department — and departments nationwide.

The DPD recently swore in 8 new officers to the department, but is still currently short-staffed.

Ceynowa says they are currently backgrounding another 12 additional officers who will start sometimes in March.

He went on to say, they will then rinse and repeat recruitment efforts to continue staffing the team.

Ceynowa says he’s also working to get more women back into the field of law enforcement.

As for crime rates, he says they were down in 2022 compared to past years — some areas went up slightly, but not of a major statistical difference.

One area Ceynowa says the department will continue to focus on are social problems of substance use disorder, homelessness, and mental health issues.

Ceynowa has 24 years of Duluth police work under his belt.

He took on the role as Chief in late September of 2022.