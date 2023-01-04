Duluth Salvation Army Year-Round Services

The Duluth Salvation Army surpassed their Red Kettle campaign goal at $225,000.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraiser is over after the Red Kettle campaign ended on Christmas Eve. Just one day prior they were still $10,000 short of their goal of $215,000, but thanks to a generous donor and the determination of the community, they ended up goal surpassing it.

Cyndi Lewis, the Director of Development at the Duluth Salvation Army said, “For that to have happened in such a big chunk and then the community to come in beyond that and to keep going after that and for us to even exceed last year’s goal, which we brought down for this year because we did not meet it at $225,000 and now let’s get a more manageable goal this year and we actually did hit that.”

The money raised during the Christmas season funds the Salvation Army’s programs throughout the year.

“We have the hot lunch program and that’s Monday through Friday and then we have 2 food shelves. We have the regular food shelves and then we have the medical food shelf, we’re the only one in the state that has that,” explained Lewis. “We also have a bunch of different housing programs, we have energy assistance, we also have that mobile kitchen that we send out to disasters.”

The Salvation Army tries to help everyone who asks for help everyone who comes to them needing support. However, if they’re unable to assist they have other organizations they can refer people to.