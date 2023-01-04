Essentia Health’s St. Mary’s Medical Center Top Baby Names For 2022

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health’s St. Mary’s Medical Center released the top names Northland parents chose for their newborns in 2022.

Starting with the girls, St. Mary’s says Olivia, Sophia, Sophie, Lilly, and Madeline were the most popular names.

For the boys, Grayson, Hudson, Oliver, and Miles were the top picks.

There were almost 1,500 babies born at St. Mary’s in 2022.

Other names for girls included:

Amelia, Ellie, Hazel, Sadie, Madison/Madisen, Aurora, Ava, Charlotte, Harper, Isla, Lillian, Nora, Oaklynn, Alice, Brynlee, and Willow.

And other names for baby boys were:

James, Levi, Arlo/Arlow, Carter, Asher, Jack, Leo, Beau, Henry, Lincoln, Noah, Cooper, Easton, Elijah, Tucker, and Walker.