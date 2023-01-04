Jill Lofald Elected As Duluth School Board Chair For 2023

DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, Jill Lofald was elected as the Duluth School Board Chair for the fourth year in a row.

Lofald has a long history in working in education and was an English Teacher at Denfeld High School for more than 30 years. She is also a District 4 Representative.

Other board officers who will serve for a year are, Rosie Loffler-Kemp as Vice Chair for her second year, Amber Sadowski as clerk for her first year, and Kelly Durik as the treasurer for her second year.