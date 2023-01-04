Legislative Priorities for Minnesota Dems in New Session

May be itch to spend with early forecast of $17 billion surplus

The Minnesota DFL party has the Governor’s office, and the majority in both the House and Senate.

And party leaders said Wednesday they are all on the same page when it comes to priorities.

At a joint press briefing of the House and Senate at the Capitol, DFL leaders said allowing women to make their own decisions about abortion will be the number one bill for them in both chambers.

Speaker of the House, Melissa Hortman (DFL) said, “Minnesotan’s have been loud and clear that they want legal protection for their reproductive freedom and their bodily autonomy. We will make sure that Minnesotan’s are legally entitled to make their own decisions about their healthcare.”

Democrats said a second priority will be more paid leave and earned sick time for employees. DFL leaders said they will also push for more voter registration, and for pre-registering 16 and 17-year-olds to vote. Housing and daycare are also on their legislative priority list.

Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic (DFL) said, “Virtually every community across the state is having a shortage of affordable childcare and housing. And that impacts the well-being of children and families. It stops parents from pursuing jobs, and it prevents small businesses from attracting workers.”

December’s economic forecast said the state has a projected surplus of seventeen billion dollars, but most of that is expected to be one-time money and not continue. Democrats say they will wait for February’s updated economic forecast before deciding on a budget for the next two years.