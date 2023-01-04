Lincoln Park Craft District Business Provides Ways To Spice Up Food And Drinks

DULUTH, Minn. — Over in the Lincoln Park Craft District, a new business opened up for those looking to spice up their food and drink game.

The Spice and Tea Exchange has been open since mid-October and features over 1,100 different spices and teas, from international spices like Jamaican Jerk to wellness teas for lifestyle benefits. All of the spice blends are even made fresh in-store.

The owner, Dennis Thielke says after visiting a store similar in Montana, he couldn’t believe there wasn’t store like this already in Duluth.

“Bozeman, Montana my daughter lived there, and we went out to visit her and when we got off the airplane, she said ‘dad there’s a store you have to go see.’ And we walked in, and my immediate reaction was I couldn’t believe there wasn’t one in Duluth,” said Thielke. “3 and a half hours I was in the store smelling.”

A local Duluth customer who has been to the store several times told us he likes the variety of spices to choose from.

Ian Kvales, Duluth resident said, “It’s great especially for like this kind of more global spice section where you can experience, especially here in the Midwest you can experience something that’s a little different than the normal salt and pepper.”

The Spice and Tea Exchange just has one store in the state as of right now, but there’s plans to open 2 more, including one in Rochester.

If you’d like to check out the store it’s open every day.