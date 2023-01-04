Marshall Head Coach Callie Hoff to Play for Team USA at FISU Winter Worlds University Games

DULUTH, Minn.- An amazing opportunity awaits Duluth Marshall head coach Callie Hoff.

Hoff will be competing for Team USA at the upcoming FISU Winter Worlds University Games in Lake Placid, New York.

Hoff just wrapped up a stellar career for UW-River Falls in where she became the Falcons all-time scoring leader and was a two time All-American.

Hoff and Team USA will begin round robin play on January 11th against Japan.