Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Receives Donation of Over $77 Thousand Dollars

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge organization in Duluth received a donation of more than $77 thousand dollars from the proceeds of the 14th Annual Breezy Point 5K.

Adult and Teen Challenge offers programs throughout the state that help those who are struggling with alcohol and drug addictions and more.

The $77,536 dollars is the largest amount that’s been raised from the 5K that takes place on Island Lake. The money donated will go toward building programs, scholarships, and follow up work with patients who have been through the program.

“It is a faith-based organization which is important to me. Also, in the past, I lost my brother to drugs and alcohol and that makes it very important. That if I can help save a life, I’m going to keep on doing this and as hard as it is and as big as it’s gotten, at the end of the day it’s worth doing,” Breezy Point 5K Race Coordinator, Stevie Paulson says.

Over the past 14 years, the 5K has raised over $365 thousand dollars.

This year’s race will be held on the first Saturday of July.