New Policy At Duluth Public Library Makes It Easier To Check Out Books

DULUTH, Minn. — With a new year, comes a new policy at the Duluth Public Library. It will allow people to take out items who weren’t able to before.

In the past, people were turned away from the library because they didn’t have proof of their address. Now they can check out up to 4 items with a temporary card called an Easy Access card. You just need an ID.

“We had a team of 3 of our staff members in the library who were noticing, we were turning away at least 1 to 3 people a day from accessing the library and it was because they didn’t have proof of address. They had that I.D, but no proof of address and it being a service open to everyone and you’re turning people away because of these barriers, it makes it kind of counter what we do and what our mission is. We want everyone to have that access, so we want to make it easier for these folks to actually start this process,” said Byron Johnson, Circulation Coordinator.

If you want a regular card, you just have to come back and show a proof of address, such as a utility bill or another form of mail.