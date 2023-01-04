School Closings and Delays Jan. 4 and 5, 2023
Aitkin Public Schools – 2-hour delay and no preschool
Ashland School District – No evening/after school activities January 4.
Barnum Public Schools – Early release, 1 p.m. for elementary, 1:10 p.m. for high school January 4. 2-hour delayed start January 5.
Carlton School District – 2-hour delay January 5.
Cromwell-Wright – 2-hour delay January 5.
South Shore Schools – Early release at 1 p.m. No after school activities January 4.
Wrenshall Public Schools – Closed January 4.
Superior Catholics – No religious events for the night on January 4.
Willow River Area Schools – 2-hour delay January 5.