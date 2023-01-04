UMD Men’s Hockey Preps for Home & Home Series with Bemidji State

Game 1 in Bemidji is Friday at 7:07 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- They may have played last weekend but this time it’s for real. As the UMD men’s hockey team gets set for a home and home series with Bemidji State.

This will be the first and only time the Bulldogs will battle the Beavers this season.

Just last year, it was all Bulldogs as they took both games 4 to 2 and 2 to 1 in an early season series in October.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says besides their recent success against Bemidji, it still won’t be easy as the Beavers make you work for it.

“I think anytime you play Tom’s teams. First and foremost you better be willing to work. They’re probably every year one of the hardest working teams in the country. And so if you’re not willing to match that or outdo them in that department, you’re already behind,” said Sandelin.

