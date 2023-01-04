UMD Women’s Hockey Returns From Break to Face #2 Wisconsin Badgers

Puck drop for game one is set for Saturday at 1 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team will return after a lengthy holiday break this weekend.

They’ll get right back to it as they travel to Wisconsin to face the 2nd seeded Badgers.

It won’t be the first time the teams have met on the ice. Back on October 28th and 29th, the two squads would split with UMD winning the first game 2-1 and the Badgers winning the next 4 to 3.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says coming off nearly a month since their last game, there’s no better way to get back to action by playing one of the top teams in the country.

“We had a great series with them here in Duluth and we know what opportunity we have in front of us. We want to go down there and win a couple games and get going. Because, it’s do or die time in the second semester. I think that’s awesome, that’s when our team plays their best. You know with nine fifth year players, there’s no way to sleep on any games coming up,” said Crowell.

