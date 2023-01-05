Coffee Conversation: Alworth Scholarship Deadline January 15

DULUTH, Minn. — The Executive Director, Patty Salo Downs, of the Alworth Memorial Fund came on the morning show to spread the word encouraging students to apply for the Alworth Scholarship.

The scholarship is $20,000 and the deadline to apply is January 15. To be considered you need to have an interest in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in studies related to math, science, research, and medical fields.

Scholarship applications have been down 45-50% nationwide and Salo Downs is highly encouraging high school seniors to apply.

The students selected for the scholarship will be notified in the spring.

Watch the video for more information and click here to apply.