Coffee Conversation: Folk and Jazz Musician Skarlett Woods Performs Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Skarlett Woods, a swing, jazz, and folk singer/songwriter stopped by the morning show to perform a few songs.

This was Woods’ first time on live television.

Woods will be releasing a new single, “Close To You” from her Sophomore album.

Watch the videos below to listen and click the link here to keep up to date with her.

Song 1:

Song 2: