Duluth Police Department’s 2022 in Review

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department and Mayor Emily Larson held a news conference Thursday highlighting the 2022 public safety report.

A challenge the DPD faced this year was staffing as 27, a historic number, of sworn staff resigned or retired, leaving the department 22 officers down to start the new year.

On the upside, there were about 16-hundred fewer violent felony crimes this past year compared to 2021. Less serious crimes also saw somewhat of a drop in 2022, with 338 fewer reports.

“2022 has been marked with success, transitions, and challenges for the Duluth Police Department. I am hoping that 2023 gives way to a restart. Where groups truly are able to come together and meet face to face,” Duluth Police Department Chief, Mike Ceynowa says.

This year, Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa says priorities of the department will include recruiting and retaining officers and working closer with community groups.