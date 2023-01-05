Great Lakes Aquarium Sets New Attendance Record

DULUTH, Minn.– For the past few years, the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth has had a goal of boosting its attendance to break the 200-thousand visitor mark.

The organization just announced that it surpassed that goal in 2022, welcoming 206-thousandvisitors through its doors.

The executive director of the aquarium is Jay Walker., says he’s been working at the aquarium since before it opened in 2000.

With the record breaking year, Walker and the aquarium will be asking the state legislature for 700 thousand dollars in bonding money

Walker says, “We do want to look for some funding to help with infrastructure. You know the aquarium has been open for 22 years and the building itself is 23, so there are some projects that can help with energy efficiency and water conservation, which are two big things that we push as our mission.” Other areas that Walker mentioned that need attention include fixing the parking lot and replacing a water filter system that is obsolete. The filter is an ozone generator and the company that manufactured it, is no longer in business