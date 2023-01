Prep Hockey: Duluth Denfeld Boys Blank Proctor for 3rd Straight Victory

Nolan Harju and Johnny Scott would each find the back of the net for the Hunters.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team extended their win streak to three on Thursday, defeating Proctor 2 to 0.

The Hunters (7-5-1) will next play at North Shore on Friday.