Superior Fire Department Hosts First Car Seat Clinic of 2023

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thursday, the Superior Fire Department and Safe Kids NE Minnesota held their monthly Car Seat Clinic of 2023.

These clinics have been going on since 2000 with the goal of keeping small citizens safe every day in their car seats.

It’s free to attend and takes about 30 minutes inside of the garage of the fire hall.

Staff suggest bringing your child with if you can, to make sure the seat fits them correctly as particular seats and vehicles differ.

“Each and every year there are new seats that come out. New types of seats for our car seat technicians to get their hands on and see there’s always new technology out there. So, coming in and seeing what is new about your seat or what is different about your seat is not only good for you, the parent or caregiver, it’s also really good for our technicians,” Superior Fire Department Captain, Suzi Olson says.

Car seat clinics will be held on the first Thursday of every month at the Superior, Duluth, and Cloquet Fire Departments.