Xpedition Performs at The West Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, The West Theatre held its first live music event of the new year.

Xpedition, a tribute act, played songs from popular 80s bands like Journey and Foreigner. The event brought in nearly a full house as just under 200 tickets were sold.

Along with movies and musical acts, The West Theatre also anticipates putting on small plays and stand-up comedy shows.

“My first mission was just to build the most interesting movie theatre in town, but we quickly realized we had great acoustics, and I would be bored witless if I had to show Avatar for a month or Spiderman for three weeks and do nothing else,” The West Theatre Owner, Bob Boone says.

The next musical act to appear at The West Theatre will be Songs of the South, an Alabama tribute act, on January 11th.