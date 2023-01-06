Christmas Light Recycle

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the time of year when people are cleaning up after the holidays, including throwing things out that may have broken, like strings of Christmas lights.

One spot to do so is the materials recovery center on Ridgeview Road in Duluth. In the electronics recycling building there, there’s options to recycle such things as Christmas lights and plastic films like grocery bags or bubble wrap for free.

You can also drop off trees for free and small appliances like coffee machines or fans for a small fee.

“Right here we have a box for recycling old light strings. There is copper wire running through all these strings and we can recycle our light strings here year-round, anything with cord. We can take any type of cord because there’s that copper in the cord. Our electronics recycler will take all of that and actually make sure that it gets recycled,” Western Lake Superior Sanitary District Environmental Program Coordinator, Lorilee Blais says.

The W.L.S.S.D Materials Recovery Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 to 4.