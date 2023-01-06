Coffee Conversation: Benefit For Duluth Armory Arts And Music Center Jan. 29

DULUTH, Minn. — A big fundraiser is taking place at the end of January to benefit the Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center.

A Tribute to the Music of Buddy Holly and the late 50’s will be at Clyde Iron Works Event Center in Duluth from 6-9 p.m. on January 29. Todd Eckart will be performing as well as the band Born Too Late.

The Duluth Armory is one of Duluth’s most historic and influential buildings. The tribute event will help support musical education for the youth.

The hope is to start construction in the summer with a tentative opening at the end of 2024.

