DECC Hosts ‘Sunrise Coffee’ Every Thursday In January

DULUTH, Minn. — Northlanders were down at the DECC Thursday morning, taking in the scenery of Lake Superior and the Lift Bridge for some fresh coffee and conversations.

It’s all part of the DECC’s new program, “Sunrise Coffee” where every Thursday morning in January the community is welcome to enjoy the sunrise.

The best part is that it’s all free. Guests can enjoy free parking and free coffee from the Duluth Coffee Company.

The DECC’s Executive Director Dan Hartman says they are putting on this even because they want the DECC to feel more like a community space.

“And the idea is we just we want Duluthians to feel like this is their space. And we are very fortunate that this place is built on a crazy good view and so every day when I come to work, I have these amazing sunrises and me and like 5 other people get to see them. And so, I just wanted to invite the public in to come in and say look at this great shot we have,” said Hartman.

Sunrise Coffee takes place every Thursday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the DECC’s Symphony Hall Mezzanine.