Driver Escapes Unhurt After Pickup Truck Falls Through The Ice On Leech Lake

WALKER, Minn. — A pickup truck went through the ice in Walker on Friday morning, but luckily the driver wasn’t hurt.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Leech Lake near the Horseshoe Bay Resort.

The Cass County Sheriff says a 19-year-old was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached.

He was on a plowed path on the icy lake, when suddenly a large crack developed and swallowed the vehicle.

The teen from Buffalo, Minnesota was able to get out without any injuries.

Anglers on the ice were warned about the incident and the pathway for cars driving on the ice was re-routed.

The sheriff gave some ice safety tips, including the biggest one of being aware that no ice is ever truly safe, and check the ice depth often as it can vary.

You can also check in with local bait shops for updates on ice conditions.

Here’s the Cass County Sheriff’s full list of advice for having a safe time on the ice:

· No ice should ever be considered safe.

· Check existing ice conditions as you travel.

· Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations, and/or other fisherman for conditions.

· Consider other means of transportation besides a motor vehicle. (ATV, snowmobile or foot travel are good choices)

· Do not travel on the lake after dark.

· Always notify someone of the area you are traveling in and your expected return time.

· Carry a cell phone.

· Be familiar with the lake – carry a map.

· If you need emergency assistance, call 911.

· Consider a GPS unit to help you on and off the lake.

· Avoid the use of alcohol.

· Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere.

· When available, access the lake through a resort or public access and travel only on plowed roads.