Duluth East Boys Hockey Stuns Grand Rapids

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team hosted Grand Rapids at the Duluth Heritage Center, Friday for a big rivalry game.

The Thunderhawks earned the win in their last match-up 3-2, but Friday’s game was a different story. The Greyhounds shut-out Rapids in dominating fashion with a 6-0 final.

Next up, the Greyhounds with face off with Stillwater, Saturday at 6 PM. The Thunderhawks will look to bounce back, hosting Superior, Tuesday at 7 PM.